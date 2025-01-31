BISP Hunarmand Program Being Launched To Financially Empower 10mn Beneficiaries: Rubina
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid here Friday said that Benazir Hunarmand (skills) programme was being launched to financially empower about 10 million beneficiaries in the country.
Talking to media after visiting GTVC Gulbahar, Namak Mandi and Gems and Jewelry Centre and GTVC Hayatabad where she met with BISP skilled beneficiaries, she said the financial empowerment of about 10 million beneficiaries were the top priority of the present elected Government, and necessary technical education and vocational training as per international standards would be provided to their children through Benazir Hunarmand Program.
She said that certification of the qualified youth and children of these beneficiaries would be raised to such a level from where they could get dignified employment not only in the country but abroad also.
By doing so, she said that they would be able to get dignified jobs in foreign markets, thus earning valuable foreign exchange for themselves as well as for the country.
Senator Rubina Khalid said BISP was an internationally recognized programme started as per vision of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed benefiting millions poor and underprivileged through a transparent disbursement procedure.
She praised teachers’ role in education and vocational training to children and sought their active support for the success of the Benazir Hunarmand Programme.
She met with beneficiaries and inquired after their problems. She issued spot directives for its resolution.
