BISP-IFAD to explore livelihood opportunities for BISP beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The internationally acclaimed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) have joined hands to explore avenues of cooperation for providing better livelihood opportunities to the beneficiaries of the programme.

In this regard, a meeting was held between the Chairperson of BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid and National Coordinator IFAD, Ghulam Nabi Marri on Monday.

The meeting explored avenues for providing livelihood opportunities through human resource training and asset transfer initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the need to boost the agricultural sector across all provinces, with a special focus on Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), particularly in the merged districts.

She highlighted the importance of a strong partnership between BISP and IFAD to maximize the benefits for BISP beneficiaries.

“BISP is committed to the poverty graduation of its beneficiaries. Skill training will not only improve their financial status but also enable them to contribute to the country’s economy, allowing more deserving individuals to benefit from the program,” stated Senator Rubina Khalid.

The IFAD representatives commended BISP’s extensive database and assured financial and technical support for sustainable skill training and loan programs for BISP beneficiaries.

Both parties agreed on joint collaboration and will discuss the future modalities and concept paper in the upcoming meeting.