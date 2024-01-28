Open Menu

BISP Imparts Training To 7,000 Deserving Beneficiaries Under 'digital, Financial Literacy Initiative'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far provided training to more than 7,000 deserving beneficiaries under its Digital and Financial Literacy initiative.

An official source told on Sunday that the training covered a range of topics including awareness of rights and responsibilities, identification of Currency notes, utilization of mobile accounts, saving strategies, investment knowledge and awareness about various types of financial fraud.

The purpose of the training was to empower women in the field of financial management skills, teaching them how to save money, create budgets and achieve financial literacy. The Digital and Financial Literacy programme will promote awareness among the women beneficiaries about their rights and prevent them from scams in future.

