- Home
- Pakistan
- BISP imparts training to 7,000 deserving beneficiaries under 'digital, financial literacy initiative ..
BISP Imparts Training To 7,000 Deserving Beneficiaries Under 'digital, Financial Literacy Initiative'
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far provided training to more than 7,000 deserving beneficiaries under its Digital and Financial Literacy initiative.
An official source told on Sunday that the training covered a range of topics including awareness of rights and responsibilities, identification of Currency notes, utilization of mobile accounts, saving strategies, investment knowledge and awareness about various types of financial fraud.
The purpose of the training was to empower women in the field of financial management skills, teaching them how to save money, create budgets and achieve financial literacy. The Digital and Financial Literacy programme will promote awareness among the women beneficiaries about their rights and prevent them from scams in future.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Election campaigns full swing across northern Sindh1 minute ago
-
CM expresses grief over death of journalist Zulif Peerzado1 minute ago
-
Whenever PML-N came to power, Pakistan progressed: Khawaja Asif11 minutes ago
-
PPP believes in politics of public welfare: Tasneem Qureshi11 minutes ago
-
PPP representative of labourers, workers: Aseefa11 minutes ago
-
Landikotal dwellers made vote casting conditional with resolution of water scarcity problem11 minutes ago
-
356 candidates vie for 25 Mansehra Division seats21 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident:21 minutes ago
-
Outbreaks of measles in Upper Kohistan carefully monitoring: Secretary Health21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils its tourism potential at Travel and Adventure Show, New York31 minutes ago
-
KMU conducts centralized Make-Up Test for undergraduate admissions41 minutes ago
-
Dr Farhat urges civil society to engage disable persons in election process51 minutes ago