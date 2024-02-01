BISP increases Kafaalat stipend to Rs 10,500 for 9.2 million beneficiaries

Benazir Income Support Programme (BOSP) has increased the amount of Kafaalat stipend upto Rs. 10,500 for 9.2 million beneficiaries across the country

This was informed to the Probationary Officers of the 51st Common from Civil Service academy during their visit to the BISP office on Thursday.

The Probationary Officers visited the BISP office to enhance their understanding of BISP's mission and various initiatives.

"The visit was aimed to provide a comprehensive overview of BISP’s role in supporting vulnerable communities and promoting socio-economic development," a BISP news release said.

BISP Secretary Amer Ali Ahmed, in his briefing on the organization's functions, highlighted the programmes launched to financially support low income and underprivileged segments of society.

He said the Benazir Kafaalat Stipend, the quarterly stipend, had been raised from Rs 8,750 to Rs 10,500, benefiting women of 9.2 million beneficiary families across the country.

Similarly, under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, 8.9 million children had been enrolled, and 1.5 million women were receiving benefits under the Nashonuma programme, he added.

He said mobile registration vehicles were deployed for enrollment in remote areas of Balochistan and Sindh.

"As a part of constant improvement and evolution, a new payment system is being introduced," he added.

"Women are being provided training through a Digital and Financial Literacy Program. BISP Savings Scheme and a Call Center have also been introduced to promote the culture of saving among customers and redressal of complaints," it was told.

BISP Chairperson Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, while speaking to the probationers, congratulated them emphasizing their role as future policy-makers.

He urged them to be ambassadors of BISP, projecting a positive image and contributing to the nation's bright future.

Highlighting the recent initiatives of BISP, Dr. Amjad Saqib also mentioned the establishment of a dedicated Endowment Fund to better serve beneficiaries.

He also briefed the participants on the concept of Makhwat, and how eventually BISP can take a step to explore partnership amongst people of Pakistan to make it a more sustainable and self-reliant programme.

Later, an extensive interactive session with participants also took place. The event was also attended by Ms.

Fizza Parvez Afzaal, Director Civil Service Academy, and Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, Additional Secretary BISP.