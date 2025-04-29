BISP Initiatives Lauded
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary on Trade and Member National Assembly from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti praised the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) as a cornerstone to support the underprivileged segment of society.
Taking to APP here on Tuesday, he provided an overview of key initiatives taken under BISP, including Benazir Nashonuma, Benazir Educational Scholarships, Benazir Kafalat, and the Benazir National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).
He also introduced the upcoming “Hunar Mand” program, designed to empower skilled individuals with sustainable livelihoods. The parliamentary secretary praised the initiative, stressing that such programs were crucial for enabling deserving people to support their families with dignity. He emphasized that all available resources and strategies would be mobilized to uplift deserving individuals, with a special focus on women and marginalized sections of society.
