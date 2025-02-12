BISP installment disbursement under way in Muzaffargarh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The second quarterly installment of the Benazir Kafalat program for the current fiscal year is being distributed smoothly in Muzaffargarh under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Of the 386,000 registered families, 287,000 have already received their payment.

Sayema Bashir, Zonal Director of BISP South Zone Punjab, said that approximately 75pc of disbursement is complete, with 10 operational camp sites remaining open until the process concludes. She reaffirmed BISP’s commitment to ensuring timely and transparent distribution to all eligible beneficiaries.

Additionally, she announced the release of the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, an educational scholarship for children of registered families. To qualify, children must maintain at least 70pc school attendance, aiming to reduce dropout rates in low-income households. She urged those who have not collected their payments to visit the nearest camp site and advised those with concerns to contact their local BISP office or call the helpline at 0800-26477.