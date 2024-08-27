Open Menu

BISP Introduces New Banking Model To Ensure Transparency In Payments: Rubina Khalid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 06:51 PM

BISP introduces new banking model to ensure transparency in payments: Rubina Khalid

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday said that a new banking model has been introduced for the transparent payment of funds to deserving women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday said that a new banking model has been introduced for the transparent payment of funds to deserving women.

This new banking model has been introduced to ensure transparency in payments of funds following the instructions of the President Asif Ali Zardari.

Senator Rubina Khalid was speaking while giving a briefing to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on ongoing and newly introduced initiatives under the program.

She explained that BISP management is consulting with the State Bank of Pakistan to minimize human intervention, ensuring that women receive their funds without any deductions.

Senator Rubina Khalid mentioned that savings accounts are being opened for deserving women through the BISP Savings Scheme, allowing aid money to be directly transferred into their accounts.

She also highlighted a new initiative under BISP, which involves a skill development program for deserving women and their family members.

This program will provide training in technical skills according to international standards, enabling them to improve their quality of life and contribute to the country's economy.

She expressed that this initiative would help them graduate from poverty, thereby allowing more deserving families to benefit from the program.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor KP, Faisal Karim Kundi, stated that the BISP is the largest social safety net aimed at the welfare of the poor in Pakistan.

He emphasized the need to establish BISP offices at the Union Council level to enhance public services.

He also suggested deploying mobile registration vans in remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure that deserving women are registered in the program.

Kundi highly appreciated the skill development program and noted that it would promote human resource development, providing employment opportunities abroad for those who complete the training.

He also emphasized the importance of an awareness campaign to highlight the positive impact of the BISP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Poor Mobile Faisal Karim Kundi Money Women Family From Employment

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

4 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

4 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

4 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

5 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

5 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

5 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

5 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

5 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

5 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

5 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan