BISP key for economic empowerment of deserving women in country: Senator Rubina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, on Thursday said that BISP is Pakistan's largest social safety net which was founded by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and launched by President Asif Ali Zardari in 2008, the programme has played a vital role in giving recognition to the poor women of Pakistan.

She emphasized that BISP is the key for economic empowerment of deserving women across the country. Senator Rubina Khalid shared these views during a media briefing held at the BISP headquarters.

Addressing misconceptions, she pointed out that there was a negative perception that BISP turns the poor into beggars, whereas similar social security programmes exist worldwide.

She stressed that it was the state's responsibility to support the poor. BISP provided essential financial assistance to deserving individuals to help them meet their basic needs.

Senator Rubina Khalid also announced the launch of the Benazir Skill Training Programme, aimed at providing skill development opportunities to deserving women and their family members. Consultations are underway with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis to ensure training programs align with international standards and meet the demands of both local and global markets. This initiative is expected to improve the socio-economic conditions of beneficiaries, allowing more families to benefit from BISP.

Furthermore, she highlighted that, on the special directives of the President, Prime Minister, and Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, BISP is prioritizing support for the people of Balochistan. The poverty score threshold for inclusion in education and nutrition programs in the province has been raised from 32 to 60, allowing more families to benefit.

She said a new banking model has also been introduced to address complaints regarding women not receiving the full amount under the Kafaalat programme.

Under this model, the country has been divided into 15 clusters, with six banks assigned to ensure transparency.

She warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty of deducting money or mistreating beneficiaries during fund distribution.

Earlier, Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, briefed media representatives about the programme's initiatives, stating that BISP is currently providing financial support to over 9.3 million families in a dignified manner. Under the Kafaalat programme, Rs. 10,500 is distributed to needy women quarterly.

He added that 9.7 million children have been enrolled in schools through the Taleemi Wazaif initiative, and over 2 million mothers and children are benefiting from the Benazir Nashonuma programme.

He said the BISP Savings Scheme has also been launched, with 150,000 people currently participating in the pilot phase. Under this scheme, BISP will contribute an additional 40% of the savings accumulated by participants on a quarterly basis. To date, more than 7,000 women have been trained under BISP's Digital and Financial Literacy programme. Additionally, 25 mobile Registration Vans are currently operating in remote areas of Sindh and Balochistan, with plans to increase their number.

In collaboration with National Telecommunication, he said BISP has also launched an Integrated Call Center to provide accurate information and quickly address complaints from beneficiaries and the general public. Senator Khalid urged people to only trust messages or phone calls from BISP's official number, 8171.

Secretary BISP concluded by announcing a comprehensive awareness campaign, supported by the media, to provide authentic information to the public and BISP beneficiaries.

Following the briefing, both the chairperson and secretary responded to media questions and appreciated suggestions for improving the programme.