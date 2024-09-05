BISP Key For Economic Empowerment Of Deserving Women In Country: Senator Rubina
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, on Thursday said that BISP is Pakistan's largest social safety net which was founded by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and launched by President Asif Ali Zardari in 2008, the programme has played a vital role in giving recognition to the poor women of Pakistan.
She emphasized that BISP is the key for economic empowerment of deserving women across the country. Senator Rubina Khalid shared these views during a media briefing held at the BISP headquarters.
Addressing misconceptions, she pointed out that there was a negative perception that BISP turns the poor into beggars, whereas similar social security programmes exist worldwide.
She stressed that it was the state's responsibility to support the poor. BISP provided essential financial assistance to deserving individuals to help them meet their basic needs.
Senator Rubina Khalid also announced the launch of the Benazir Skill Training Programme, aimed at providing skill development opportunities to deserving women and their family members. Consultations are underway with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis to ensure training programs align with international standards and meet the demands of both local and global markets. This initiative is expected to improve the socio-economic conditions of beneficiaries, allowing more families to benefit from BISP.
Furthermore, she highlighted that, on the special directives of the President, Prime Minister, and Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, BISP is prioritizing support for the people of Balochistan. The poverty score threshold for inclusion in education and nutrition programs in the province has been raised from 32 to 60, allowing more families to benefit.
She said a new banking model has also been introduced to address complaints regarding women not receiving the full amount under the Kafaalat programme.
Under this model, the country has been divided into 15 clusters, with six banks assigned to ensure transparency.
She warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty of deducting money or mistreating beneficiaries during fund distribution.
Earlier, Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, briefed media representatives about the programme's initiatives, stating that BISP is currently providing financial support to over 9.3 million families in a dignified manner. Under the Kafaalat programme, Rs. 10,500 is distributed to needy women quarterly.
He added that 9.7 million children have been enrolled in schools through the Taleemi Wazaif initiative, and over 2 million mothers and children are benefiting from the Benazir Nashonuma programme.
He said the BISP Savings Scheme has also been launched, with 150,000 people currently participating in the pilot phase. Under this scheme, BISP will contribute an additional 40% of the savings accumulated by participants on a quarterly basis. To date, more than 7,000 women have been trained under BISP's Digital and Financial Literacy programme. Additionally, 25 mobile Registration Vans are currently operating in remote areas of Sindh and Balochistan, with plans to increase their number.
In collaboration with National Telecommunication, he said BISP has also launched an Integrated Call Center to provide accurate information and quickly address complaints from beneficiaries and the general public. Senator Khalid urged people to only trust messages or phone calls from BISP's official number, 8171.
Secretary BISP concluded by announcing a comprehensive awareness campaign, supported by the media, to provide authentic information to the public and BISP beneficiaries.
Following the briefing, both the chairperson and secretary responded to media questions and appreciated suggestions for improving the programme.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SPSC recommends 282 candidates to be appointed as Lecturer3 minutes ago
-
Construction work underway on 17 key sites of Diamer Basha Dam Project53 minutes ago
-
Punjab health ministers direct investigation into dengue deaths1 hour ago
-
Complete digitization of official work in NA to enhance productivity of organization: Ayaz Sadiq1 hour ago
-
ISSI, NIMA jointly organize seminar on “Unlocking the Potential of Blue Economy and Pakistan’s N ..1 hour ago
-
Armed forces mark 59 years of vigilance, excellence, resilience; uphold legacy of courage & prepared ..1 hour ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.03m from 194 defaulters in 24 hours1 hour ago
-
Govt. committed to youth employment, economic growth: Musadik Malik2 hours ago
-
Int'l Festival on 'Rahmatul lil Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin' to be held from Sept. 20-222 hours ago
-
LESCO arrests 17 power pilferers during anti-power theft campaign2 hours ago
-
Two illegal commercial buildings sealed2 hours ago
-
Minorities’ children to be educated under BBS: Says CM Bugti2 hours ago