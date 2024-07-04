Open Menu

BISP-KP DG Directs For More BISP Centers In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

BISP-KP DG directs for more BISP centers in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General (DG), Zohra Aslam on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to open more centers to benefit maximum women.

She stated this during his visit to different BISP centers in Dera Ismail Khan wherein she also inspected the arrangements and distribution process of the stipend amount among the beneficiaries. The director general expressed her satisfaction over the arrangements. However, she directed the BISP staff to further improve their behaviour towards the beneficiaries.

Speaking on this occasion, Zohra Aslam informed that about 130,000 families were being benefitted through BISP.

Similarly, she said, the educational stipends were being provided to the children of BISP’s beneficiaries under ‘Waseela-e-Taleem’ program. Besides, she added, the ‘Benazir Nashonuma Centres’ were also established for children’s malnutrition.

She directed the BISP authorities to open more centers so that maximum women could get benefit of this program.

On this occasion, the DG also met with Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad and acknowledged the arrangements made by the district administration and their cooperation in the distribution of stipend amount among beneficiaries.

During the visit, the director general was accompanied by Deputy Director (BM) South-Zone Shafi Ullah Kundi.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Dera Ismail Khan Women

Recent Stories

PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested agai ..

PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again

10 minutes ago
 Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bill ..

Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills

23 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love ..

Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role

28 minutes ago
 U.S. Independence Day Reception Celebrates Continu ..

1 hour ago
 Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new Pr ..

Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..

1 hour ago
 LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahb ..

LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

8 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

17 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

16 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

17 hours ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan