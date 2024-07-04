BISP-KP DG Directs For More BISP Centers In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General (DG), Zohra Aslam on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to open more centers to benefit maximum women.
She stated this during his visit to different BISP centers in Dera Ismail Khan wherein she also inspected the arrangements and distribution process of the stipend amount among the beneficiaries. The director general expressed her satisfaction over the arrangements. However, she directed the BISP staff to further improve their behaviour towards the beneficiaries.
Speaking on this occasion, Zohra Aslam informed that about 130,000 families were being benefitted through BISP.
Similarly, she said, the educational stipends were being provided to the children of BISP’s beneficiaries under ‘Waseela-e-Taleem’ program. Besides, she added, the ‘Benazir Nashonuma Centres’ were also established for children’s malnutrition.
She directed the BISP authorities to open more centers so that maximum women could get benefit of this program.
On this occasion, the DG also met with Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad and acknowledged the arrangements made by the district administration and their cooperation in the distribution of stipend amount among beneficiaries.
During the visit, the director general was accompanied by Deputy Director (BM) South-Zone Shafi Ullah Kundi.
