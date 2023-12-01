BISP largest social protection programme of Pakistan, says Amjad Saqib

Chairman Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, said on Friday that BISP was the largest Social Protection programme in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Chairman Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, said on Friday that BISP was the largest Social Protection programme in the country.

During his visit to BISP Zonal Office South Punjab and District Office Multan, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib showcased his commitment to the welfare of needy women and the sustainability of the programme.

Dr. Amjad Saqib heard the concerns of needy women and directed relevant authorities to resolve their issues promptly.

He further directed the staff to ensure transparent payments, and also emphasized dialogues with POS agents, and instructed the team to facilitate needy people with available resources.

Dr. Amjad Saqib stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness standards in offices and treating needy women with respect and empathy emphasizing the human-centric approach of BISP.

In an address to BISP employees at Jamia Masjid Dream Garden Multan, Dr. Amjad Saqib reiterated the significance of the program, highlighting its budget of Rs 471 billion allocated by the government of Pakistan.

He described financial assistance to 9.3 million poor families as an expression of love, sacrifice, and brotherhood.

Dr. Amjad Saqib expressed the aim to make BISP a sustainable program for public service, asserting that assistance to poor families is not charity but their right.

Furthermore, Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasized on lifting needy households out of poverty, connecting children from such families with technical skills, and highlighting the importance of small businesses in poverty alleviation.

He proposed the establishment of an endowment fund to improve the economic conditions of needy households, considering it a social responsibility to create an exemplary institution in the form of the Benazir Income Support Program.

Dr. Amjad Saqib also listened to suggestions from BISP employees for program enhancement, showcasing a collaborative approach to refine and strengthen Pakistan's social protection initiatives.