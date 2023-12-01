Open Menu

BISP Largest Social Protection Programme Of Pakistan, Says Amjad Saqib

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 05:54 PM

BISP largest social protection programme of Pakistan, says Amjad Saqib

Chairman Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, said on Friday that BISP was the largest Social Protection programme in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Chairman Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, said on Friday that BISP was the largest Social Protection programme in the country.

During his visit to BISP Zonal Office South Punjab and District Office Multan, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib showcased his commitment to the welfare of needy women and the sustainability of the programme.

Dr. Amjad Saqib heard the concerns of needy women and directed relevant authorities to resolve their issues promptly.

He further directed the staff to ensure transparent payments, and also emphasized dialogues with POS agents, and instructed the team to facilitate needy people with available resources.

Dr. Amjad Saqib stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness standards in offices and treating needy women with respect and empathy emphasizing the human-centric approach of BISP.

In an address to BISP employees at Jamia Masjid Dream Garden Multan, Dr. Amjad Saqib reiterated the significance of the program, highlighting its budget of Rs 471 billion allocated by the government of Pakistan.

He described financial assistance to 9.3 million poor families as an expression of love, sacrifice, and brotherhood.

Dr. Amjad Saqib expressed the aim to make BISP a sustainable program for public service, asserting that assistance to poor families is not charity but their right.

Furthermore, Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasized on lifting needy households out of poverty, connecting children from such families with technical skills, and highlighting the importance of small businesses in poverty alleviation.

He proposed the establishment of an endowment fund to improve the economic conditions of needy households, considering it a social responsibility to create an exemplary institution in the form of the Benazir Income Support Program.

Dr. Amjad Saqib also listened to suggestions from BISP employees for program enhancement, showcasing a collaborative approach to refine and strengthen Pakistan's social protection initiatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Poor Punjab Budget Visit Women Mosque From Government Billion Million Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup ..

Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023

3 minutes ago
 Weekly inflation goes down by 0.23 pc

Weekly inflation goes down by 0.23 pc

5 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting to lift smog-related curbs

CM chairs meeting to lift smog-related curbs

5 minutes ago
 Chinese Jiangsu province police chief meets Punjab ..

Chinese Jiangsu province police chief meets Punjab CM

4 minutes ago
 Heritage Head of Aga Khan Foundation calls on CM P ..

Heritage Head of Aga Khan Foundation calls on CM Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Education Care Academy lifts 1st students girls 'K ..

Education Care Academy lifts 1st students girls 'Kho Kho' championship title

12 minutes ago
Protests erupt in Srinagar as Modi govt protects H ..

Protests erupt in Srinagar as Modi govt protects Hindutva supporter accused of b ..

12 minutes ago
 National Design Build, Fly Competition held at GIK ..

National Design Build, Fly Competition held at GIKI Swabi

19 minutes ago
 HEC, NDF to collaborate for success of green youth ..

HEC, NDF to collaborate for success of green youth movement

19 minutes ago
 Iran delegates quit COP28 over Israel presence

Iran delegates quit COP28 over Israel presence

13 minutes ago
 Police team inspects security of banks in Shabqada ..

Police team inspects security of banks in Shabqadar

14 minutes ago
 President directs MCB to investigate corrupt offic ..

President directs MCB to investigate corrupt officials involved in scam

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan