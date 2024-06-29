BISP Lauded
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Former State Minister of Production & industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi Saturday said that the Benazir Income Support Programme was one of the revolutionary steps taken by the PPP government.
Talking to APP, he said that the whole world admired that the BISP was one of the best packages to alleviate poverty. He said that when ever the PPP came to power it worked for the uplift of the poor by launching such programmes. He said he had a special meeting with BISP Chairperson Dr. Sameena Khalid to highlight the issues of BISP beneficiaries from Sargodha and she assured him of the provision of basic facilities to the BISP beneficiaries at a priority basis.
