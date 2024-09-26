BISP Launched Funds For 11,862 Deserving Individuals
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The distribution of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Thursday officially started at the Nowshera Virkan Sports Complex, aimed at helping deserving individuals in the community.
According to AC office, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Naveed Haider visited the sports complex to assess the seating arrangements for beneficiaries.
He emphasized to local in-charge Shahzad Jamal the importance of conducting the distribution transparently.
So far, 587 individuals have benefited from the fund which is set to assist a total of 11,862 deserving people in the area.
The distribution process is ongoing and will continue until all eligible recipients have received assistance.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IMF bailout package: A key to achieving macroeconomic sability, attract foreign investment38 seconds ago
-
CTP finalize arrangements for Chur Chowk Eid Milad procession48 seconds ago
-
Surge in dengue cases across Punjab as 126 new infections reported11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits city, plant sapling11 minutes ago
-
Terrorists to be eliminated from country soon: PM11 minutes ago
-
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems11 minutes ago
-
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan16 minutes ago
-
Awareness regarding birds protection necessary among masses31 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue awareness walk held:31 minutes ago
-
ANF foils cocaine smuggling attempt at Multan Airport31 minutes ago
-
DC chairs steering committee meeting on health services41 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH registered nearly 3571 cases 13th year, out of which 3368 cases were disposed off50 minutes ago