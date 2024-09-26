Open Menu

BISP Launched Funds For 11,862 Deserving Individuals

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM

BISP launched funds for 11,862 deserving individuals

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The distribution of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Thursday officially started at the Nowshera Virkan Sports Complex, aimed at helping deserving individuals in the community.

According to AC office, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Naveed Haider visited the sports complex to assess the seating arrangements for beneficiaries.

He emphasized to local in-charge Shahzad Jamal the importance of conducting the distribution transparently.

So far, 587 individuals have benefited from the fund which is set to assist a total of 11,862 deserving people in the area.

The distribution process is ongoing and will continue until all eligible recipients have received assistance.

