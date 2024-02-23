BISP launches annual reports for FY 2022-23 on key initiatives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has launched its Annual Reports for the fiscal year 2022-23, highlighting the progress and achievements in key initiatives such as the National Socio-Economic Registry, BISP Taleemi Wazaif, and BISP Nashonuma.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary of BISP, Amer Ali Ahmed expressed his gratitude to the officials for their continued support and collaboration.

He emphasized BISP's commitment to transparency and its primary focus on providing additional support to the most deserving families across the country, said a news release.

The Secretary BISP informed the development partners that the financial support to 9.3 Million households has been increased to Rs.10500 quarterly.

Highlighting the significance of transparency, Amer Ali Ahmed underscored the authenticity and reliability of BISP's database, attributing it to the program's success. He also announced the expansion of payment mechanism through collaboration from two to six banks, aimed at ensuring efficient utilization of resources, with an estimated saving of Rs.

2 billion to be redirected towards core initiatives.

Moreover, Amer Ali Ahmed outlined BISP's plans, particularly the expansion of Mobile Registration Vehicles, with 25 vans already deployed in remote areas of Sindh and Balochistan. He said these mobile vans will serve as distribution platforms, facilitating beneficiaries in receiving payments directly, specifically in remote and far-flung areas.

Earlier, DG NSER Naveed Akbar delivered a comprehensive presentation on the annual progress of key initiatives, providing insights into their impact and effectiveness.

The representatives from various International Development Partners including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, World Health Organization, UNICEF, International Labour Organization, UNFPA, GIZ, UNHCR, and IOM, acknowledged the transition of BISP from static to dynamic registry ensuring transparency in selection, expansion in its cash transfer and conditional cash transfer initiatives including Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif and Nashonuma program.

They assured collaboration and support to BISP in the future as well.