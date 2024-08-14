BISP launches "Green Pakistan, Benazir Pakistan" plantation drive nationwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday emphasized the importance of tree plantation terming it crucial to counter environmental pollution.

She was speaking at the launching of a new plantation initiative in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

The drive will take place across all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. BISP employees, along with 9.3million deserving families, are participating in this campaign, contributing to make Pakistan greener and more sustainable.

Speaking to media representatives on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for increasing BISP's budget.

This increase will allow more families living below the poverty line to benefit from the program.

In her message to the people of Pakistan, Senator Rubina Khalid urged everyone to remain hopeful and to contribute positively to the country's development and prosperity, putting national interest above personal gains.

Additional Secretary Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor planted a sapling in the BISP headquarters lawn. Senator Rubina Khalid, along with BISP staff, also participated in a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Independence Day, followed by prayers for the country's progress and prosperity.