BISP Launches 'Nashonuma' Programme In AJK

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 10:50 AM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Mar, 2025) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has launched its newly-carved "Nashonuma" (Grooming) Programme in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and held its inaugural state-level coordination meeting at the BISP Regional Office in the State metropolis bringing together key stakeholders to assess progress and strengthen efforts against malnutrition in the state, it was officially said.

The Benazir Nashonuma Programme aims to prevent stunting in children under two, improve maternal nutrition, reduce anemia and micronutrient deficiencies, enhance awareness on maternal and child health, and increase the uptake of health and nutrition services, the BISP AJK sources told APP .

Organized by the World food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with BISP, UNICEF, and WHO, the meeting emphasized multi-sectoral coordination. Dr. Abdul Aziz Qureshi, Zonal Director Central Zonal Office BISP, highlighted the importance of partnerships in achieving the Benazir Nashonuma objectives, the sources said.

Updates were shared on the progress of 28 Functional Centers (FCs) in AJK. WFP's Nadeem Baig stressed the need for better resource integration; while WHO’s Nutrition Officer Dr. Lubna shared that four out of ten planned Nutrition Stabilization Centers (NSCs) were operational, with a post-Ramzan training planned on severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

UNICEF’s Jahanuddin discussed initiatives to strengthen the Lady Health Worker (LHW) program and improve maternal and child nutrition thorough targeted training.

The Health Department commended BISP’s efforts, and key action points included data sharing, improved coordination, and addressing policy challenges such as birth registration fees for beneficiaries.

Dr. Qureshi concluded by reaffirming BISP’s commitment to improving nutrition and preventing stunting in AJK, with stakeholders optimistic about the programme’s future impact, the sources added.

APP/ahr/378

