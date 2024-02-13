Open Menu

BISP Launches Whatsapp Channel To Disseminate Authentic Information

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM

BISP launches Whatsapp channel to disseminate authentic information

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) As a part of its efforts to provide authentic information about various pro-poor schemes, the international acclaimed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has launched a Whatsapp channel for facilitating masses through providing them details of all its initiatives and counter fake messages.

According to an official source, the existing and intending beneficiaries had been urged to follow the official Whatsapp channel of BISP to get all the information about the programmes.

The citizens can follow the BISP Whatsapp channel through this web link: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaL06DJ9Bb602I388U2l

Earlier the BISP, under the supervision of Chairperson BISP, Dr.

Amjad Saqib has launched a modern call center in collaboration with the National Telecommunication Corporation for providing authentic information related to the programme and promptly addressing grievances.

The individuals can contact the call center at 080026477 to register complaints or seek information about the program.

Listing other initiatives taken by the BISP, the official source revealed that the launch of BISP Saving Scheme, mobile Registration Centers, establishment of Endowment Fund, Digital and Financial Literacy Training for women and increase in the quarterly Kafaalat stipend up to Rs. 10,500 were among the prominent steps taken recently.

