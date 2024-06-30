BISP Makes Payments To 117,340 Registered Beneficiaries In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) As many as 117,340 deserving women were provided financial aid under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in the first quarter of the year 2024.
BISP Deputy Director Sargodha Mazhar Awan told APP on Sunday that the total number of registered BISP beneficiaries in Bhalwal were 14,789 and out of them 11,158 had been paid an amount of Rs,10,500 each family.
He said that 11,662, out of total 13,426 beneficiaries in Sahiwal tehsil, 47,301 out of 71,550 in Sargodha tehsil and 12,573 in Shahpur tehsil, out of total 16,924 beneficiaries, in Sillanwali tehsil, 12,519 beneficiaries, out of total 16,613 had been paid the amount under the BISP welfare programme.
Mazhar Awan said the total number of beneficiaries in Kot Momin tehsil were 22,244, whereas 15,955 women had taken the financial aid.
He said that 2,415 registered beneficiaries in Bhera tehsil had also taken the BISP aid, whereas the total number of beneficiaries there were 6,202.
Mazhar Awan further informed that camp sites were operational for the the benificieries till 9 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday.
