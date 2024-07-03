Open Menu

BISP Makes Payments To 119,990 Registered Beneficiaries

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM

BISP makes payments to 119,990 registered beneficiaries

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) As many as 119,990 deserving women were provided financial aid under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in the first quarter of the year 2024.

BISP Deputy Director Sargodha Mazhar Awan told APP on Tuesday that the total number of registered BISP beneficiaries in Bhalwal were 18,983 and out of them 12,158 had been paid an amount of Rs10,500 to each family.

He said that 11,662 out of total 13,426 beneficiaries in Sahiwal tehsil, 47,301 out of 71,550 in Sargodha tehsil and 12,573 in Shahpur tehsil out of total 16,924 beneficiaries,in Silanwali tehsil,12,519 beneficiaries out of total 16,613 had been paid the amount under the BISP welfare programme.

Mazhar Awan said the total number of beneficiaries in Kot Momin tehsil were 22,244, whereas 15,955 women had taken the financial aid.

He said that 2,415 registered beneficiaries in Bhera tehsil had also taken the BISP aid, whereas the total number of beneficiaries there were 6,202.

Mazhar Awan further informed that camp sites were operational for the the beneficiaries till 9 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday.

Related Topics

Sahiwal Sargodha Bhalwal Kot Momin Shahpur Women Family From

Recent Stories

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

12 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

13 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

13 hours ago
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

13 hours ago
 SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

13 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

13 hours ago
 Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles toward ..

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica

13 hours ago
 Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era ..

Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan