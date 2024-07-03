BISP Makes Payments To 119,990 Registered Beneficiaries
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) As many as 119,990 deserving women were provided financial aid under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in the first quarter of the year 2024.
BISP Deputy Director Sargodha Mazhar Awan told APP on Tuesday that the total number of registered BISP beneficiaries in Bhalwal were 18,983 and out of them 12,158 had been paid an amount of Rs10,500 to each family.
He said that 11,662 out of total 13,426 beneficiaries in Sahiwal tehsil, 47,301 out of 71,550 in Sargodha tehsil and 12,573 in Shahpur tehsil out of total 16,924 beneficiaries,in Silanwali tehsil,12,519 beneficiaries out of total 16,613 had been paid the amount under the BISP welfare programme.
Mazhar Awan said the total number of beneficiaries in Kot Momin tehsil were 22,244, whereas 15,955 women had taken the financial aid.
He said that 2,415 registered beneficiaries in Bhera tehsil had also taken the BISP aid, whereas the total number of beneficiaries there were 6,202.
Mazhar Awan further informed that camp sites were operational for the the beneficiaries till 9 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday.
