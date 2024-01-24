'BISP Mobile Registration Vehicle', Latest Call Centers To Be Operational Soon: DG Says
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Director General (DG) of National Socio-Economic Registry in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Naveed Akbar Wednesday disclosed that BISP will soon launch a hassle free project 'Mobile Registration Vehicles' for remote districts of Sindh and Balochistan for their financial assistance.
Talking to ptv news channel, he said that many remote areas were still lack established registration centers where BISP will eligible families to enroll in the BISP through mobile vans, adding, the registration process would further streamlined through these mobile vehicles which will ensure that every deserving family can participate easily.
These mobile vans with routine scheduled to visit every district of provinces, he said, adding, first these vehicles will announced and give awareness about the registration for BISP programs.
Latest call centers would also be operational soon at every district level which would resolve the complaints of the citizens under BISP program in orders for immediate redressal, he added.
"The call center will provide customers with information and also address the cut in payment while transferring BISP
cash," he added.
Replying a question, he said, "BISP Union council surveys are also being conducted at every district level," he said.
"This innovative approach will stands as a testament to the program’s commitment to leaving no deserving family behind."
Replying a question, he mentioned that differently able persons and transgender persons were also included in this programme after the approval of a policy by the BISP board.
"The main objective of survey system is to register more eligible families and conduct future surveys in country," he added.
To another question, he said, "We are also streamlining our banking system in which more six to seven banks would part of this payment system."
"The government has also announced a saving scheme (Bachat Scheme) under the BISP for daily wagers and other deserving people."
"A person who wants to apply for the Bachat scheme program must first complete the NSER survey in the Benazir Income Support Program and then apply for the programme," he added.
He said, "The duration of the scheme will be two years and customers will be able to withdraw their amount after this period, initially this program for 13 districts which will further expand for all districts of country."
"The government will also increase cash stipend of the Benazir Income Support Programme beneficiaries
soon."
"Health and education stipend will also be increased under this program," he added.
