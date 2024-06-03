Open Menu

BISP Mobile Van Facility Inaugurated In D.I Khan

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 06:38 PM

The mobile van facility of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has been inaugurated in Dera Ismail Khan in order to facilitate the intending beneficiary women for registration process in remote areas of the division

The facility was inaugurated by Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) MNA Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel, during his visit to BISP divisional office here.

He handed over the keys of mobile van to BISP Divisional Director Farhat Ullah Khan.

Talking to media persons, Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel said that the people had given us a mandate for the development and prosperity of the area, adding that now it was the duty of elected representatives to resolve issues of region.

The MNA said that he had personally requested BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid for provision of two mobile vans to Dera Ismail Khan.

He thanked the BISP Chairperson for providing a mobile van to facilitate needy women of the area and hoped that another mobile van would also be provided soon.

“In the remote areas of Dera Ismail Khan, where there is no road or other facilities, the mobile van of BISP will go to the doorstep of deserving women and solve their problems related to BISP,” he said.

He said that “I am extremely grateful to the central leadership of PPP including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for providing this facility to our area.”

Speaking on this occasion, BISP Divisional Director Farhat Ullah Khan said that about 130,000 deserving women were being benefited under BISP in the division .

He said the survey work was underway for more registration.

During the visit, Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel inspected different sections of the BISP divisional office.

He also met with the visiting women and listened to their issues.

He expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements of the office.

On this occasion, Paroa Tehsil Chairman Sardar Fakhar Khan Miankhel was also present.

