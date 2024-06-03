BISP Mobile Van Facility Inaugurated In D.I Khan
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 06:38 PM
The mobile van facility of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has been inaugurated in Dera Ismail Khan in order to facilitate the intending beneficiary women for registration process in remote areas of the division
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The mobile van facility of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has been inaugurated in Dera Ismail Khan in order to facilitate the intending beneficiary women for registration process in remote areas of the division.
The facility was inaugurated by Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) MNA Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel, during his visit to BISP divisional office here.
He handed over the keys of mobile van to BISP Divisional Director Farhat Ullah Khan.
Talking to media persons, Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel said that the people had given us a mandate for the development and prosperity of the area, adding that now it was the duty of elected representatives to resolve issues of region.
The MNA said that he had personally requested BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid for provision of two mobile vans to Dera Ismail Khan.
He thanked the BISP Chairperson for providing a mobile van to facilitate needy women of the area and hoped that another mobile van would also be provided soon.
“In the remote areas of Dera Ismail Khan, where there is no road or other facilities, the mobile van of BISP will go to the doorstep of deserving women and solve their problems related to BISP,” he said.
He said that “I am extremely grateful to the central leadership of PPP including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for providing this facility to our area.”
Speaking on this occasion, BISP Divisional Director Farhat Ullah Khan said that about 130,000 deserving women were being benefited under BISP in the division .
He said the survey work was underway for more registration.
During the visit, Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel inspected different sections of the BISP divisional office.
He also met with the visiting women and listened to their issues.
He expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements of the office.
On this occasion, Paroa Tehsil Chairman Sardar Fakhar Khan Miankhel was also present.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts
Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 30
NIM course participants visit PRA
Thousands evacuated from German flood zone as Scholz visits
Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of ..
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash
Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zh ..
World Athletics launches new biennial championship
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..
Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships
Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested10 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts8 minutes ago
-
Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 308 minutes ago
-
NIM course participants visit PRA8 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of mismanagement8 minutes ago
-
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash8 minutes ago
-
Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zhob8 minutes ago
-
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff suspended-Minister16 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition16 minutes ago
-
Capital Police arrest accused with mobile phones snatched from Saudi Citizens16 minutes ago
-
Drug seized in Karachi's Korangi Area, accused arrested24 minutes ago
-
IHC acquits PTI founder, Qureshi in cipher case24 minutes ago