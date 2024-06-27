BISP, MOIT Join Hands To Combat Fraudulent Activities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:23 PM
The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the Ministry of Information Technology (MOIT) have agreed to devise a strategy to combat fraudulent activities targeting innocent people
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the Ministry of Information Technology (MOIT) have agreed to devise a strategy to combat fraudulent activities targeting innocent people.
During a meeting with Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairperson of Benazir Income Support, Senator Rubina Khalid, emphasized the need for a national-level strategy with MOIT's assistance to protect people from deceptive practices exploiting the BISP name.
Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted BISP's ongoing efforts to alleviate poverty through technical skills education for its beneficiaries. Stressing the importance of skill development in poverty alleviation, she invited MOIT to recommend IT-related courses and institutions for BISP beneficiary families.
Furthering its commitment to transparency, BISP has introduced a new payment model centered on digital banking for quarterly stipend disbursements.
BISP plans to present a comprehensive digital solution to MOIT for consultation and collaboration to ensure transparent transactions and minimize fraudulent activities.
State Minister, Shaza Fatima Khawaja assured full cooperation from her ministry in developing a digital strategy for beneficiary payments. Both leaders agreed to designate focal points from each side to address and resolve this issue through further meetings.
Recent Stories
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries
BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court
Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to common man: PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif48 seconds ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 2850 seconds ago
-
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in marriage case52 seconds ago
-
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chairman54 seconds ago
-
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day56 seconds ago
-
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on Prime Minister Muha ..4 minutes ago
-
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister for Law and Justice ..4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries4 minutes ago
-
BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable management of natural resourc ..4 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court4 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to common man: PM14 minutes ago
-
Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot terrorism: Vohra14 minutes ago