BISP, MOIT join hands to combat fraudulent activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the Ministry of Information Technology (MOIT) have agreed to devise a strategy to combat fraudulent activities targeting innocent people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the Ministry of Information Technology (MOIT) have agreed to devise a strategy to combat fraudulent activities targeting innocent people.

During a meeting with Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairperson of Benazir Income Support, Senator Rubina Khalid, emphasized the need for a national-level strategy with MOIT's assistance to protect people from deceptive practices exploiting the BISP name.

Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted BISP's ongoing efforts to alleviate poverty through technical skills education for its beneficiaries. Stressing the importance of skill development in poverty alleviation, she invited MOIT to recommend IT-related courses and institutions for BISP beneficiary families.

Furthering its commitment to transparency, BISP has introduced a new payment model centered on digital banking for quarterly stipend disbursements.

BISP plans to present a comprehensive digital solution to MOIT for consultation and collaboration to ensure transparent transactions and minimize fraudulent activities.

State Minister, Shaza Fatima Khawaja assured full cooperation from her ministry in developing a digital strategy for beneficiary payments. Both leaders agreed to designate focal points from each side to address and resolve this issue through further meetings.