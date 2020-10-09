UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISP Moves On Dynamic Digital Social Ecosystem To Eradicate Poverty: Dr. Nishtar

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:27 PM

BISP moves on dynamic digital social ecosystem to eradicate poverty: Dr. Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was moving swiftly on a dynamic digital Social Ecosystem for facilitating the deserved citizens of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was moving swiftly on a dynamic digital Social Ecosystem for facilitating the deserved citizens of Pakistan.

"Use of technology has increased transparency and the effectiveness of the program launched by the government to eradicate the poverty", she said during a meeting with Managing Director National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan.

Dr. Nishtar said that Ehsaas Program launched by the government was the biggest program ever introduced in the country for the uplift of marginalized people.

The SAPM visited the National Data Center at NTC and appreciated the performance of NTC and establishment of the Cloud based Tier-III, ISO 27001 certified National Data Center (NDC).

The SAPM praised NTC support for providing the necessary access/connectivity and Data Center facilities for initiatives taken by Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division and the BISP.

The SAPM also congratulated MD NTC Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan and NTC Management for phenomenal development of IT and Telecom infrastructure and facilitating the Public Sector with State of the art technologies.

Earlier, Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan briefed and apprised the SAPM about the performance and achievements of NTC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Rashid Khan Government

Recent Stories

World egg day celebrated at PMAS-AAUR

43 seconds ago

African Union lifts post-coup suspension of Mali

44 seconds ago

Pakistan overcomes the challenge of locusts, claim ..

21 minutes ago

Pashinyan Believes Turkey's Steps in Karabakh May ..

48 seconds ago

Paris-Roubaix cycling race cancelled due to Covid- ..

50 seconds ago

Govt plans to strengthen 8,264 agriculture farms u ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.