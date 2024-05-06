BISP, NADRA Mobile Van Service Registers Persons With Disabilities In Capital
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has started the process of registration of persons with disabilities and their families and issuance of smart cards through the mobile Registration Vans (MRV) in the Federal capital, like other parts.
The process of registration with BISP and issuance of smart cards is being carried out through these MRVs launched with joint efforts of BISP and NADRA.
According to an official source, the vans are visiting different spots to facilitate the persons with disabilities in the registration process with BISP as well as obtaining the smart cards from NADRA.
The objective behind the idea of launching MRV was to facilitate the "special persons" who are living below poverty line and intend to register with the BISP for availing its different schemes.
While the facility of issuance of smart card will also be given to them.
BISP is the largest social protection program launched in the history of this country which is serving the needy people through its multi-faceted schemes including Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Program, Benazir education Stipends, Benazir Nashonuma.
The BISP identifies the deserving beneficiaries through National Socio-Economic Survey and enroll them in the programme while the people with special abilities and transgenders, have also been included in the programme and they can register themselves to avail the benefits.
Recent Stories
PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal
CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case
Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parve ..
Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today
SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats
ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One cop martyred another injured in Tank, Khyber2 minutes ago
-
PBM's WEC nurturing self-sufficiency among destitute women3 minutes ago
-
No overbilling in LESCO during April: Mohsin Naqvi3 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Traffic Police license branch to remain open on Saturdays13 minutes ago
-
Tractor and thresher owners refuse to reduce hourly charges despite decrease in diesel prices13 minutes ago
-
Mills' employees thwarted armed robbery13 minutes ago
-
Police inspector robbed at gunpoint13 minutes ago
-
FO Advisor hears peoples’ complaints against departments13 minutes ago
-
Distt admin implements smart traffic plan at Bosan road13 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing friend13 minutes ago
-
PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal18 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 82 connections on gas theft33 minutes ago