BISP, NAVTTC, And WHH Join Hands To Enhance Skill Training And Employment For Deserving Individuals

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) In a significant step toward economic empowerment, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), and Welt Hunger Hilfe (WHH) have agreed to collaborate on skill training, international certifications, and employment opportunities for deserving individuals.

During a meeting at BISP Headquarters, Chairperson BISP Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson NAVTTC Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, and WHH Country Director Ms. Aisha Jamshed discussed ways to uplift economically disadvantaged communities under the Benazir Hunarmand Program.

The agreement includes the identification and inclusion of semi-skilled BISP beneficiaries across 14 districts, focusing on sectors such as home care, nursing, and hospitality, which are in high demand internationally. By leveraging BISP’s extensive database, the program aims to provide targeted training, ensuring that beneficiaries receive the necessary skills and certifications for better employment prospects.

Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted BISP’s commitment to empowering low-income families, emphasizing the importance of utilizing all available resources to maximize their skill development. Ms. Gulmina Bilal reaffirmed NAVTTC’s support in offering internationally recognized certifications, while WHH pledged its assistance in training the poorest semi-skilled individuals based on their interests.

As a next step, BISP, NAVTTC, and WHH will conduct further assessments to identify deserving individuals and formulate a comprehensive action plan for their skill development and employment opportunities.

This collaboration marks a crucial move toward sustainable economic growth, ensuring that deserving individuals gain access to meaningful employment and financial stability.

