BISP, NAVTTC Collaborate To Empower BISP Registered Families Through Skill Training
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 07:42 PM
Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will collaborate to empower registered families through skill training
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will collaborate to empower registered families through skill training.
This was agreed during a meeting held here between Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid and Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Ms. Gulmina Bilal.
The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration to provide skill training and quality certifications to BISP-registered families, aligning programs with both local and international workforce trends.
Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that BISP supports 9.3 million low-income families, and equipping them with technical skills is essential for improving their living standards.
“Our goal is to uplift these families by transforming their skills into sustainable assets through effective human resource
development,” she stated.
“With skill training, individuals can become self-reliant, raising their economic standing while contributing to the country’s progress.
”
Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted the importance of internationally recognized certifications to enable beneficiaries to access job opportunities abroad.
She mentioned the growing demand for trained professionals in fields such as home care, nursing, and paramedics internationally. She stressed the need for BISP to ensure high-quality training that meets global standards.
Chairperson NAVTTC, Gulmina Bilal shared that NAVTTC is engaging with technical institutes to uphold standard security protocols, third-party monitoring, and internationally accepted certifications.
She also proposed collaborating with BISP to share their database of skilled individuals, ensuring that deserving families receive access to the right training opportunities.
She said skill training and quality certifications could play a significant step towards empowering Pakistan’s underserved communities, bridging the gap between skills and market needs.
