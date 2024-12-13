Open Menu

BISP, Nestle Pakistan Discuss Expands Economic Empowerment Measures For Deserving Women

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 11:07 PM

BISP, Nestle Pakistan discuss expands economic empowerment measures for deserving women

Around 3,500 BISP beneficiaries are currently working as sales agents in 29 districts across the country under the partnership between BISP and Nestle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Around 3,500 BISP beneficiaries are currently working as sales agents in 29 districts across the country under the partnership between BISP and Nestle.

While additional 500 beneficiaries will be included in the program next years.

This was revealed during a meeting of Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid and Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad with the Corporate Head of Nestle Pakistan, Waqar Sheikh, at the BISP Headquarters on Friday.

During the meeting, Nestle Pakistan Manager, Aatekah Mir Khan, provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing partnership between BISP and Nestle.

Speaking on this occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the need to further expand the scope of the existing partnership between BISP and Nestlé to create better employment opportunities for BISP's deserving women.

She underscored the importance of increasing the number of women in the Women’s Financial Inclusion Program to ensure that more women can benefit from this initiative.

In response, Nestle Corporate Head Waqar Sheikh assured that 500 additional beneficiaries will be included in the program next year.

Senator Rubina Khalid directed BISP officers to collaborate with the Nestle team to develop a strategy for launching new initiatives aimed at women’s economic empowerment, with the goal of initiating the pilot phase soon.

Related Topics

Women From Nestle Pakistan Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks repor ..

Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks report

2 minutes ago
 Soomro takes notice of harassment allegation again ..

Soomro takes notice of harassment allegation against lady police officer

2 minutes ago
 BISP, Nestle Pakistan discuss expands economic emp ..

BISP, Nestle Pakistan discuss expands economic empowerment measures for deservin ..

1 minute ago
 Asian markets retreat as China pledges fail to spa ..

Asian markets retreat as China pledges fail to spark excitement

26 minutes ago
 Siddiqui urges PTI to choose between dialogue or c ..

Siddiqui urges PTI to choose between dialogue or civil disobedience

27 minutes ago
 5,900 citizens provided relief during police open ..

5,900 citizens provided relief during police open courts in 2024

28 minutes ago
Govt steering Pakistan towards stability despite P ..

Govt steering Pakistan towards stability despite PTI’s obstruction: Rana

1 hour ago
 AD Bank to tighten noose around defaulters

AD Bank to tighten noose around defaulters

29 minutes ago
 Rs 654,000 fines imposed on 407 individuals for sm ..

Rs 654,000 fines imposed on 407 individuals for smog-related violation

1 hour ago
 Kashmiri rights outfit sounds alarm over human rig ..

Kashmiri rights outfit sounds alarm over human rights abuses in IIOJK

1 hour ago
 OGDCL announces gas,condensate discovery at Bettan ..

OGDCL announces gas,condensate discovery at Bettani-02 Well in Lakki Marwat

1 hour ago
 ABL Stallions, Lake City Panthers come out winners ..

ABL Stallions, Lake City Panthers come out winners in double header show

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan