BISP, Nestle Pakistan discuss expands economic empowerment measures for deserving women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Around 3,500 BISP beneficiaries are currently working as sales agents in 29 districts across the country under the partnership between BISP and Nestle.

While additional 500 beneficiaries will be included in the program next years.

This was revealed during a meeting of Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid and Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad with the Corporate Head of Nestle Pakistan, Waqar Sheikh, at the BISP Headquarters on Friday.

During the meeting, Nestle Pakistan Manager, Aatekah Mir Khan, provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing partnership between BISP and Nestle.

Speaking on this occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the need to further expand the scope of the existing partnership between BISP and Nestlé to create better employment opportunities for BISP's deserving women.

She underscored the importance of increasing the number of women in the Women’s Financial Inclusion Program to ensure that more women can benefit from this initiative.

In response, Nestle Corporate Head Waqar Sheikh assured that 500 additional beneficiaries will be included in the program next year.

Senator Rubina Khalid directed BISP officers to collaborate with the Nestle team to develop a strategy for launching new initiatives aimed at women’s economic empowerment, with the goal of initiating the pilot phase soon.