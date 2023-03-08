BISP non-political program to facilitate poor people, says Faisal Kundi

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi, termed the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) a non-political program, saying that reforms were being made to facilitate maximum deserving people

He expressed these views while talking to media persons after inaugurating Dynamic Registry Center under the BISP at Shujaabad here.

He said that about 8.9 million women were availing the financial assistance through this program and added that the beneficiaries would get 25 percent extra amount in quarterly installments.

He said that the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had imposed restrictions on the BISP, and now the government was removing it to facilitate beneficiaries.

He recalled that BISP was initiated by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government in 2008, for the poor and deserving people.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhuttoo Zardari had expanded this program through a dynamic survey as a large number of women were getting the facility. He said that around 2,40,000 beneficiaries were getting the BISP financial aid across the Multan district.

He further said that four dynamic registry centres and 13 counters had been established in Multan district to facilitate masses. Pregnant women were being supported under the World food Program, while subsidy on utility stores was also being extended to beneficiaries, he added.

To a question about PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the state minister said that no one was above the law and the government would ensure the implementation of court orders.

He recalled that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had tasked the PPP for Karachi and Multan seats and they "clean bowled" the PTI chairman and vice chairman in these two Constituencies in the by-elections.