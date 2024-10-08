BISP-NSU collaboration vital for skill training to deserving individuals:Rubina Khalid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday emphasized collaboration between BISP and National Skills University (NSU) for providing international standard skills training to deserving individuals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday emphasized collaboration between BISP and National Skills University (NSU) for providing international standard skills training to deserving individuals.

She was speaking during her visit to the NSU where she was received and welcomed by Vice Chancellor NSU, Dr Muhammad Mukhtar along with faculty members.

During the meeting, Dr Mukhtar provided a detailed briefing to Senator Rubina Khalid on the various short courses offered by the university.

Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the importance of collaboration between the BISP and the NSU to provide skills training that meets international standards for deserving women and their families.

This, she stated, would help them secure better employment opportunities in line with global market trends. On this occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid proposed to the Vice Chancellor the enhancement of skills training certifications in collaboration with the government of Germany.

She highlighted the high demand for skilled manpower in both local and international markets, stressing that to empower deserving individuals socially and economically, their skills must be certified to international standards.

This would enable them to find employment more easily, increase their income, and lift their families above the poverty line. By doing so, they would not only reduce their poverty but also contribute to the country's economy. Senator Rubina Khalid also suggested to the university administration the inclusion of diplomas in hospitality management, housekeeping, paramedics, e-commerce, and digital marketing in the curriculum. She emphasized the need to teach trainees basic work ethics, cleanliness, and honesty, and stressed the importance of adopting these principles.

Later, Senator Rubina Khalid visited the university's IT and engineering labs, as well as other classrooms.

She also planted a sapling in the university's lawn and prayed for the prosperity and development of the country. Speaking to female students at the university, she remarked, "You are the bright future of the country; always respect your elders.

A society that does not respect its elders cannot progress. Present your arguments with logic and civility, and work with dedication and perseverance." She added that Pakistan's youth are talented but need the right direction to realize their potential.