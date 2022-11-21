UrduPoint.com

BISP Office To Be Established In Hazara Town: DG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Director General (DG) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Balochistan Abdul Jabbar on Monday said that BISP office would be established in Hazara Town Quetta soon so that more people could get benefits from this programme

He said this while talking to a delegation led by the provincial leader of Pakistan People's Party, Engineer Hadi Askari.

Engineer Hadi Askari gave a formal application to DG BISP Balochistan to open the office of Benazir Income Support Programme in Hazara Town Quetta.

