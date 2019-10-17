BISP only central point for women empowerment in country: DG Abdur Raheem Shaikh

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Sindh Director General Abdur Raheem Shaikh on Thursday said that BISP was a social safety network with prime focus on financial inclusion of women and it is the only central point for women empowerment in the entire country which provided cash assistance to 5.7 million women

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Sindh Director General Abdur Raheem Shaikh on Thursday said that BISP was a social safety network with prime focus on financial inclusion of women and it is the only central point for women empowerment in the entire country which provided cash assistance to 5.7 million

Addressing a ceremony on International Day for eradication of Poverty, he said that BISP was engaged in raising awareness on issues of vital importance among its beneficiary community through the platform of BISP Beneficiary Committees (BBCs), according to a statement.

BISP also plans to educate women on their rights, nutrition, mother and child health, entrepreneurship empowering them to make better informed decisions.

DG said that the empowerment of women could help eliminate poverty in the region and BISP was sincere in its efforts to eradicate poverty under EHSAAS Programme and remained committed to provide financial assistance to the deserving families.

BISP DG Sindh said that EHSAAS program would provide relief to the masses through interest-free loans, vocational and skill trainings, and asset transfers.

Government of Pakistan had launched the poverty graduation initiative as a part of the Ehsaas strategy aimed at to graduate the poorest households.

The range of the interest free loans was Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 75,000. Director HQ Tahir Nawaz, Director BISP Karachi Division Riazul Hassan,Director Lyari Zulfiqar Ali Abro, Media Officer Shafquat Ali Qureshi, other officials and BISP Beneficiaries attended the ceremony.