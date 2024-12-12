Open Menu

BISP Organizes Ceremony “Salam Benazir” To Observe BB’s 17th Martyrdom Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 10:55 PM

BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to observe BB’s 17th martyrdom anniversary

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Thursday organized a ceremony titled “Salam Benazir” to pay tribute to Bibi Shaheed’s contributions to women’s economic empowerment and the welfare of marginalized communities at BISP Headquarters today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Thursday organized a ceremony titled “Salam Benazir” to pay tribute to Bibi Shaheed’s contributions to women’s economic empowerment and the welfare of marginalized communities at BISP Headquarters today.

The ceremony was attended by Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad, Additional Secretary Dr. Tahir Noor, BISP Director Generals and a large number of BISP employees.

In her address, Senator Rubina Khalid remarked, “Although Bibi Shaheed is no longer with us, her legacy continues to inspire us. BISP embodies her vision, and we are privileged that through this program, Allah Almighty has entrusted us with the noble responsibility of serving humanity. This responsibility is both a blessing and a test; if we succeed, we will have improved not only this life but also our hereafter.”

She said that in 2007, Bibi Shaheed was fully aware of the danger to her life. Despite this, she used to say, "The night meant for the grave is not spent outside it. I have returned to Pakistan for my people." With courage and bravery, she continued to engage with the public. Such a vision could only belong to a great leader.

Senator Rubina Khalid further stated, “At BISP, we are like a family, united in carrying forward the mission of Bibi Shaheed with honesty and dedication.

There is no greater virtue than serving the underprivileged”.

She continued, “Bibi Shaheed envisioned empowering people through skill training, emphasizing that skills are an asset no one can take away. With strong skills, no one has to remain hungry or unemployed.”

Sharing her experiences, Senator Rubina Khalid mentioned her recent visit to London with Secretary BISP, during which they engaged with various international organizations to explore collaborations for high-quality skill training programs for BISP beneficiaries.

She said that we are committed to making women’s lives easier by providing financial assistance and equipping them with technical training to enhance their livelihoods.

Financial independence is key to a woman’s dignity and her family’s prosperity.

Under the motto, ‘Become an independent woman, become a dignified woman,’ we must take every possible step to improve the lives of mothers, sisters, and daughters.”

BISP staff members Memona Abbasi, Sardar Shiraz, Raza Shakir, Fida Abbas Zaidi, and Sardar Azmat also spoke at the ceremony, paying tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s initiatives, including the establishment of Pakistan’s first women’s police station, first women’s bank, and the Lady Health Workers program.

Related Topics

Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Visit Bank London Shiraz Independence Women Family

Recent Stories

Students and faculty members of various educationa ..

Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spen ..

30 minutes ago
 BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to obs ..

BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to observe BB’s 17th martyrdom ann ..

2 minutes ago
 Rate cuts fail to spur European stocks

Rate cuts fail to spur European stocks

2 minutes ago
 UMT Markhors, Nurpur Lions record wins in contrast ..

UMT Markhors, Nurpur Lions record wins in contrasting styles

2 minutes ago
 Civil Hospital Quetta receives donation of medical ..

Civil Hospital Quetta receives donation of medical tools on request of ministers

2 minutes ago
 Successful Neurosurgery performed at Nawaz Sharif ..

Successful Neurosurgery performed at Nawaz Sharif Hospital

3 hours ago
LESCO detects 527 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 527 power pilferers in 24 hours

3 hours ago
 LESCO collects Rs 8.5m from 312 defaulters

LESCO collects Rs 8.5m from 312 defaulters

3 hours ago
 Fazl claims Madrassah Registration Bill has become ..

Fazl claims Madrassah Registration Bill has become law, asks govt to notify it

3 hours ago
 Infinix leads Pakistan’s Google Search Trend 202 ..

Infinix leads Pakistan’s Google Search Trend 2024

4 hours ago
 PPP Central Punjab to attend Benazir death anniver ..

PPP Central Punjab to attend Benazir death anniversary

4 hours ago
 Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 33

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 33

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan