BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to observe BB’s 17th martyrdom anniversary

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Thursday organized a ceremony titled “Salam Benazir” to pay tribute to Bibi Shaheed’s contributions to women’s economic empowerment and the welfare of marginalized communities at BISP Headquarters today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Thursday organized a ceremony titled “Salam Benazir” to pay tribute to Bibi Shaheed’s contributions to women’s economic empowerment and the welfare of marginalized communities at BISP Headquarters today.

The ceremony was attended by Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad, Additional Secretary Dr. Tahir Noor, BISP Director Generals and a large number of BISP employees.

In her address, Senator Rubina Khalid remarked, “Although Bibi Shaheed is no longer with us, her legacy continues to inspire us. BISP embodies her vision, and we are privileged that through this program, Allah Almighty has entrusted us with the noble responsibility of serving humanity. This responsibility is both a blessing and a test; if we succeed, we will have improved not only this life but also our hereafter.”

She said that in 2007, Bibi Shaheed was fully aware of the danger to her life. Despite this, she used to say, "The night meant for the grave is not spent outside it. I have returned to Pakistan for my people." With courage and bravery, she continued to engage with the public. Such a vision could only belong to a great leader.

Senator Rubina Khalid further stated, “At BISP, we are like a family, united in carrying forward the mission of Bibi Shaheed with honesty and dedication.

There is no greater virtue than serving the underprivileged”.

She continued, “Bibi Shaheed envisioned empowering people through skill training, emphasizing that skills are an asset no one can take away. With strong skills, no one has to remain hungry or unemployed.”

Sharing her experiences, Senator Rubina Khalid mentioned her recent visit to London with Secretary BISP, during which they engaged with various international organizations to explore collaborations for high-quality skill training programs for BISP beneficiaries.

She said that we are committed to making women’s lives easier by providing financial assistance and equipping them with technical training to enhance their livelihoods.

Financial independence is key to a woman’s dignity and her family’s prosperity.

Under the motto, ‘Become an independent woman, become a dignified woman,’ we must take every possible step to improve the lives of mothers, sisters, and daughters.”

BISP staff members Memona Abbasi, Sardar Shiraz, Raza Shakir, Fida Abbas Zaidi, and Sardar Azmat also spoke at the ceremony, paying tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s initiatives, including the establishment of Pakistan’s first women’s police station, first women’s bank, and the Lady Health Workers program.