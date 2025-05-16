BISP organizes ceremony to honor armed forces’ historic response to Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) organized a ceremony on Friday to pay tribute to the historic and heroic achievements of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending the country's sovereignty.

The event was held to mark Youm-e-Tashakur and brought together government officials, BISP staff, beneficiaries, and guests to honor the nation's unity and resilience.

The ceremony was presided over by Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, and attended by Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmed, Additional Secretary, Tahir Noor, leaders of employee associations, and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid praised the swift and strategic response of Pakistan’s armed forces to Indian aggression, calling it the biggest combat in modern history. “Undoubtedly, the way our armed forces compelled the enemy to retreat is exemplary. Our Shaheen’s made history and the way they responded will be taught in military academics around the globe,” she said.

She paid tribute to the armed forces while acknowledging the contributions of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in strengthening Pakistan’s defense, particularly in advancing missile technology.

She also lauded the role of BISP staff during this critical period saying. “We pay tribute to the employees of BISP who did not leave their work during these testing times, facilitating the beneficiaries. All departments continued to function with dedication, showing the same resilience seen in our national defense.”

She added that BISP is engaged in its own battle against poverty and shared promising news about the expansion of the Hunarmand Programme, which will provide skill development to women and youth, enabling them to build a better future, even abroad.

In his address, Secretary Amer Ali said, “Such days rarely come in the life of nations when their armed forces set an example that is remembered for generations. The entire world witnessed the historic victory of our armed forces.”

He emphasized that BISP, while fighting a war against poverty, draws inspiration from the unity and commitment of the armed forces. “Our military forces, whether Army, Navy, or Air Force, fought unitedly-and that same spirit exists in BISP as we serve marginalized segment of society against poverty without discrimination,” he added.

Video messages from BISP beneficiaries were presented during the ceremony, expressing heartfelt support for Pakistan’s security forces and gratitude for their sacrifices.

All Pakistan BISP Employees Welfare Association, Sardar Shiraz and the President of the BISP Officers Association, Sardar Azmat congratulated the organizers for arranging such an event to pay tribute to the armed forces.

They emphasized that BISP is the largest institutional family in Pakistan, fighting poverty with the same dedication that the military shown in defending the homeland. They affirmed that the armed forces and cyber forces truly represent Iqbal’s vision of Shaheens.

A powerful tableau performance by Asiya Mughal and her team paid artistic tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces, moving the audience emotionally and patriotically.

The event concluded with renewed national resolve, expressing unity, gratitude, and determination to serve Pakistan with the same spirit of courage and professionalism shown by its armed forces.