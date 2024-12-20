BISP Organizes Christmas & Quaid's Birthday Celebrations
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has organized a ceremony to celebrate Christmas and the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at its headquarters today.
The event was attended by Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, Additional Secretary BISP Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, Director Generals from different wings, BISP employees from the Christian community, beneficiaries and media representatives.
Addressing the gathering, Chairperson Rubina Khalid highlighted the shared vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the founder of BISP, and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan—a vision of a united and peaceful Pakistan.
She emphasized the importance of religious harmony, noting that all religions advocate serving humanity.
She stated that the mission of BISP is to support the poor and deserving, irrespective of religion, language, or ethnicity. "We are committed to bring positive change to the lives of the underprivileged through BISP. Your cooperation is essential in this mission, and we promise never to let you down.
We share the joy of Christmas with you," she said.
Senator Rubina Khalid further remarked that all Pakistanis have a duty to support their fellow citizens by promoting peace, tolerance, and compassion.
She stressed the importance of putting Pakistan first and working for its development. "Today, we must hold ourselves accountable and avoid chaos. While freedom of expression is a fundamental right, it comes with responsibilities. We must prioritize truth and national interests" she added. She concluded by urging everyone to unite without discrimination and contribute to the development and prosperity of Pakistan.
The Christian community expressed gratitude to Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid and the BISP administration for organizing the Christmas celebration. They offered prayers for the success of BISP's mission to serve the underprivileged.
The event concluded with Senator Rubina Khalid, alongside members of the Christian community, cutting the Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah birthday cake and distributing gifts to children from Christian families on behalf of BISP.
