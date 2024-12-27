BISP Organizes Quran Recitation Event On BB's Death Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) organized a Quran recitation event at the BISP Auditorium to pay tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th martyrdom anniversary.
The employees of BISP Headquarters actively participated in this solemn and blessed occasion.
On the special instructions of Chairperson BISP Senator Rubina Khalid, Quran and Fateha recitation ceremonies were also held in all BISP offices across the country.
Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto conceived the idea of the Benazir Income Support Programme during her exile in Dubai.
This visionary concept was realized in 2008 by the then-President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari.
The Benazir Income Support Programme is Pakistan's largest social protection initiative. It continues to empower underprivileged women economically, making a significant positive impact on their lives.
At the conclusion of the Quran recitation, special prayers were offered for the eternal peace of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, her elevated ranks in the hereafter, the continuation of her mission to serve humanity, and the prosperity of Pakistan and progress of BISP.
BISP staff paid heartfelt tribute to Benazir Bhutto for her remarkable public service and sacrifices.
They reaffirmed their commitment to her vision of strengthening women's empowerment and enhancing the social security system in Pakistan.
