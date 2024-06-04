Open Menu

BISP Payments Continue In Noor Purr Thall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) payments under recently released quarterly tranche 2024 are continued in Noor Purr Thall

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) payments under recently released quarterly tranche 2024 are continued in Noor Purr Thall.

Deputy Director BISP Noor Purr Thall Muhammad Saleem told APP that 15049 registered beneficiaries are getting payment of Rs10,500 each whereas 34 percent payment process has been completed.

He said the management has established two camp sites for BISP payments including at Jamia school Noorpurr and Aathi Kot.

