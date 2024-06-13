BISP Payments Continue Smoothly In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Payments process to Benizar Income Support Programme beneficiaries under recent released tranche 2024 phase-I was successfully under way in Sargodha.
BISP Sargodha district deputy director told APP on Thursday that 8,268 registered women had received Rs.10,500 each in Bhalwal, out of total 14,789 beneficiaries. In Sahiwal tehsil, 9,334 women received the said amount, out of total 13,426 registered women.
He said total number of registered beneficiaries in Sargodha were 71,550, whereas 36,106 women received the amount. In Shahpur tehsil, 9,200 deserving women received the amount, out of total 16,613 beneficiaries, and in Sillanwali tehsil, 16,924 beneficiaries are registered with the BISP programme, and 10,242 of them received the amount.
The official said that in Kot Momin tehsil, 22,244 women are registered with the programme, and 11,826 of those received the amount. He said that total number of beneficiaries in Bhera were 8,617, out of which 4,814 women received the amount under the BISP programme.
Mazhar Awan said that 18 site camps had been operational for the BISP payments and the process was continuing in a transparent way.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Health Deptt issues advisory against measles, Nigellaria5 minutes ago
-
Emergency action against ice drug launched in Bannu division5 minutes ago
-
Hazara division employees laud Federal Budget increase in salaries5 minutes ago
-
President directs Insurance Ombudsman to ensure prompt relief to aggrieved policyholders5 minutes ago
-
Five killed as car-rickshaw collided in Faisalabad5 minutes ago
-
Trade of sacrificial animals gains momentum in Sukkur5 minutes ago
-
Pasban-e-Hurriyat condemns closure of SHRC, KPC in IIOJK5 minutes ago
-
Wajid Shaikh posted as Chief Inspector Stamps5 minutes ago
-
Federal budget 2024-25 lays strong foundation for GDP growth, economic stabilization: Experts14 minutes ago
-
WAPDA awards Rs. 10.6b contract for civil, electro-mechanical works of Dargai Hydel Power Station15 minutes ago
-
FBR to relaunch POS scheme soon: Chairman FBR15 minutes ago
-
GCWUS ranked high among world's woman universities15 minutes ago