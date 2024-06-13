Open Menu

BISP Payments Continue Smoothly In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Payments process to Benizar Income Support Programme beneficiaries under recent released tranche 2024 phase-I was successfully under way in Sargodha.

BISP Sargodha district deputy director told APP on Thursday that 8,268 registered women had received Rs.10,500 each in Bhalwal, out of total 14,789 beneficiaries. In Sahiwal tehsil, 9,334 women received the said amount, out of total 13,426 registered women.

He said total number of registered beneficiaries in Sargodha were 71,550, whereas 36,106 women received the amount. In Shahpur tehsil, 9,200 deserving women received the amount, out of total 16,613 beneficiaries, and in Sillanwali tehsil, 16,924 beneficiaries are registered with the BISP programme, and 10,242 of them received the amount.

The official said that in Kot Momin tehsil, 22,244 women are registered with the programme, and 11,826 of those received the amount. He said that total number of beneficiaries in Bhera were 8,617, out of which 4,814 women received the amount under the BISP programme.

Mazhar Awan said that 18 site camps had been operational for the BISP payments and the process was continuing in a transparent way.

