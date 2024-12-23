Open Menu

BISP Payments Process Soon In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 02:51 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Benazir income support programme (BISP) has set up eleven campsites

for the payment of quarterly tranche of Rs 10,500 each to beneficiaries

from October-December 2024.

BISP Deputy Director Raazia Yasmin told APP on Monday that as many

as 173,272 registered women beneficiaries would get BISP tranche.

She

informed that payments process would be started from Thursday and all

campsites had been made operational.

Raazia further informed that 4 campsites had been set up in Sargodha district

and one campsite at each Tehsil of the district had been set up.

She directed the officials concerned to ensure the payments process transparent.

