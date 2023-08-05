BISP payments to be made more transparent through bank accounts: Kundi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) payments to the beneficiaries were made more transparent through new disbursement mechanism of transferring amount through bank accounts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) payments to the beneficiaries were made more transparent through new disbursement mechanism of transferring amount through bank accounts.

He expressed these views while addressing as a chief guest the launching ceremony of Benazir Social Protection Accounts held here at a private marriage hall.

The special assistant said the bank cards were introduced with the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as there were complaints regarding deduction of amounts which would be addressed now.

He said there were also complaints of deduction by the banks as the devices of only two banks were distributed. Now, the payment facility through bank accounts with the support of State Bank of Pakistan was being provided in seven districts of the country. It was a pilot project, after which the facility would be provided at all the banks registered under State Bank across the country.

He said the distribution of Benazir cards to the transgender persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been started. On this occasion, the aid amount was also handed over to first ever registered transgender of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa named Jahanzeeb alias Aroosa. Besides, the Bank Al-Falah's ATM cards of Benazir Social Protection Accounts were distributed among other deserving women.

He said all the transgender registered with NADRA would be able to get BISP cards.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that when he assumed the charge of ministry, the number of BISP beneficiaries in Dera Ismail Khan was 126,000. A dynamic survey was conducted after the last years flooding in the area and now the number of registered BISP beneficiaries was 165,000 in the district and the registration process was yet underway.

"It was the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to make the country a welfare state," he said and added that following that vision the Pakistan people's Party (PPP), under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari, had launched the BISP in 2010. Today, the number of BISP beneficiaries across the country was nine million and this number would exceed 10 million figure after the completion of dynamic survey.

He said Rs 2500 per month school fee is being given to the girl child of the deserving family and Rs 2000 per month to the boy child which aimed at taking the women forward.

Faisal Kundi said as many as 45 mobile vans would start working for survey across the country including one in Dera Ismail Khan from today as there were problems in some areas regarding the survey.

Addressing the ceremony, BISP Director General in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zahra Aslam said that the three districts including Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Miranshah were selected for pilot project of Benazir Social Protection Account in Khyber Pakhtunkwha.

The women had complaints in getting amount from retailers, she said and added that now they would be able to withdraw their cash through ATMs or Cheque books at anytime of their choice.

She said that Faisal Karim Kundi and the people of this area deserve congratulations on this launch. The people should cooperate with our staff in this regard and guide the deserving women in a positive manner, she added.

The beneficiaries could open their accounts free of cost in JS Bank, UBL, National Bank and Bank Al-Falah. They could lodge their complaints with our office if they face any difficulty in this regard.

Faisal Karim Kundi said there were problems regarding the survey in Dera that was why 11 centers were established with the consultation of local political friends so that the difficulties of people could be minimized.

The PPP always make efforts to safeguard the interests of poor people, he mentioned. Following the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a committee of National Assembly led by Abdul Qadir Mandokhel restored thousands of employees who were fired from various departments including BISP during previous government.

He said a tehsil office has also been opened in Darazinda so that the people of Darban and Darazinda could be provided with this facility at their doorstep.

Later talking to media, he said the PPP had very clear stance that the general elections should be held in time. About the caretaker prime minister, he said the consultations were underway among the allied parties. He said the caretaker prime minister should be empowered.

Condemning the Bajaur blast, Faisal Kundi said the action should be taken against those who brought the terrorists back to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through negotiations.

He also condemned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government's decision of banning political gatherings and processions. He said this ban should be ended as it was against the democratic norms. He said the questions would be raised on the transparency of election under this caretaker government of Khyber Pakhunkhwa.

Replying to a question, he also condemned the police raid on the residence of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur and said "we are democratic people and will fight our opponents in the political arena." About the dissolution of national assembly, he said the summary would be sent to the president on August 9.

About 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir', the special assistant said the day was being observed across the country and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed the party to organize nationwide events in this connection.

