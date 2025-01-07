BISP Payments Underway In Transparent Manner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The disbursement of payments under the recent tranche of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was underway transparently,said Deputy Director Raazia Yasmin here on Tuesday.
While talking to APP,she said that a total of 173,272 beneficiaries in the district would get payments of Rs 10,500 each,adding that 11 camp sites, including four in Sargodha, were set up for the smooth process.
Raazia Yasmin highlighted that special counters were set up for pregnant and breastfeeding women so that they could not face long queues.
She emphasized that all payments disbursement persons were strictly directed to disburse funds without any deductions."Stern action will be taken against those involved in illegal deductions",she asserted.
She said that she had been personally monitoring the disbursement payments process by staying in the field.
Women should report agents demanding illegal deductions so that legal action can be taken against them,she concluded.
