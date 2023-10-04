BISP plans to develop exit strategy through equipping beneficiaries with skills

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, said on Wednesday that BISP is actively working on an exit strategy for its beneficiaries, with a prime focus on equipping the children of beneficiaries with professional training related to IT and other valuable technical skills

He said that BISP is committed to serving the marginalized segments of society and underscored that this vision is evidence of the program's long-term commitment to empowering vulnerable communities.

Talking to the media in Nowshera, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib shed light on the BISP's ongoing efforts to provide financial assistance to 9.3 million families across Pakistan. He reiterated the program's dedication to transparency in payment mechanisms and its promise of improving the welfare of those in need.

In a heartfelt plea to philanthropists, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib requested individuals and not-for-profit organizations to join hands with the BISP in its mission to uplift the 9.3 million registered families.

He emphasized the authenticity of the BISP database and encouraged philanthropic contributions through transparent channels, believing that collective efforts are essential for societal progress.

Chairperson BISP also stressed the collective duty to help the needy and underserved, highlighting that a society's advancement depends on the efficient utilization of both state and individual resources.

He expressed his thanks to Almighty Allah for giving him the opportunity to help the less fortunate and reaffirmed the BISP's commitment to upholding these women's respect and dignity.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib visited Point of Sale (POS) retailers in Risalpur, where he engaged in a productive dialogue with the retailers, soliciting their valuable input on the challenges they face in providing services to BISP beneficiaries.

He encouraged them to suggest solutions to enhance the program's effectiveness and efficiency.During his visit, Chairperson BISP also interacted with women beneficiaries at the retailer shop who had come to receive their quarterly stipend under the Benazir Kafaalat program.

During this encounter, he appealed to the retailers to treat the recipients with kindness and urged them to motivate these women to send their children to school, plant trees, and maintain clean surroundings, emphasizing the importance of environmental responsibility and moral values.