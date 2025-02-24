Open Menu

BISP Plans To Roll Out New Banking Project To Stop Fraud, Commission: Rubina Khalid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 01:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid on Monday said that they were planning to introduce a new banking project to stop fraud, illegal amount cuts, and commission.

She said that the project will help further bring transparency to BISP.

While addressing a 3-day 2nd National Social Protection Conference and talking to media persons at a local hotel here, the BISP Chairperson said that Names of needy persons were removed from BISP list in the past under a deceit on political scale.

She said that a negative drive was initiated against the programme but it was running and it would run because it was the vision of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto.

She said that BISP was a social protection and poverty reduction programme.

Rubina Khalid said that currently 9.4 million needy persons were getting benefit from BISP and the amount of BISP had been increased to Rs13500 per beneficiary.

Speaking regarding the 2nd National Social Protection Conference, she said that the aim of the Conference was to provide collaborative platform to jointly improve the social protection system by making it adaptive and resilient.

She said that the Conference would help develop a better strategy with the support of all social protection organizations.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Social Protection Sarfaraz Rajar also addressed the Conference and highlighted the importance of social safety.

