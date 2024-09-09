BISP Plants 530,578 Saplings Under "Green Pakistan, Benazir Pakistan" Drive Nationwide
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) In an order to contribute to the government’s efforts towards environmental conservation, the internationally acclaimed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has successfully planted 530,578 saplings through engaging its registered beneficiaries and staff under the ongoing “Green Pakistan, Benazir Pakistan” plantation drive.
According to an official source, the plantation drive was launched on the Independence Day with an objective to support government efforts towards combating the effects of climate change, improving air quality and enhancing green cover across the country.
The plantation drive was taking place across all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. BISP employees, along with 9.3million deserving families, are participating in this campaign which is contributing to make Pakistan greener and more sustainable.
Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid praised the efforts of the beneficiaries emphasizing the importance of collective action in the fight against climate change.
She urged everyone to contribute positively to the country's development and prosperity, putting national interest above personal gains.
The “Green Pakistan, Benazir Pakistan” plantation drive is aligned with the governments’ broader vision of sustainable development, with a focus on mitigating the adverse effects of global warming.
The drive is expected to continue with more saplings being planted in the coming months as part of government’s commitment to environmental restoration.
With over a half of million saplings planted, BISP is proving that social welfare programs can effectively contribute to environmental sustainability for betterment of communities.
