UrduPoint.com

BISP Playing Role In Providing Target Cash Relief To 2.8 Million Flood Affectees: Shazia Marri

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 08:43 PM

BISP playing role in providing target cash relief to 2.8 million flood affectees: Shazia Marri

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri Friday said that the BISP was playing a crucial role in providing target cash relief to 2.8 million flood affected families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri Friday said that the BISP was playing a crucial role in providing target cash relief to 2.8 million flood affected families.

During the meeting of the Executive board of the World Food Program (WFP) in Italy, she said the government had distributed an amount of $316 million among flood affected families.

The minister said that Pakistan was facing a big challenge to meet the food security targets by 2030.

Shazia Marri informed the participants that more than 33 million people had been affected by recent floods in 82 districts of the country and about 650,000 pregnant women of flood-affected areas were facing problems for getting maternity services.

The minister said that around 4 million children lacked access to health services.

Appreciating the role of WFP, the minister said that WFP and BISP had formed a "Conditional Cash Transfer Program" in 15 districts to improve the health and nutrition situation in the country.

She said the program provided a comprehensive package to pregnant and lactating women already enrolled in the BISP sponsorship program that includes awareness sessions on maternal, infant, and young child nutrition and hygiene practices; provision of special nutritious food to children under two years of age; antenatal and postnatal care services, routine child development monitoring and immunization course.

The minister appraised the participants that WFP and BISP were working on the roll-out of the commercialization strategy. Additionally, WFP was also working on the strategy to exit the Beneficiary Development Program to the beneficiaries, so that even without WFP, Pakistan could work better to prevent stunting within its health system.

She said that Pakistan was ready for better strategies for future disasters but the world needed to understand that this time can happen to anyone as climate change was a terrifying reality that affects the most vulnerable population.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Flood Young Italy Women Government Million

Recent Stories

From Obiang to Putin: longest-serving heads of sta ..

From Obiang to Putin: longest-serving heads of state

21 seconds ago
 US in Regular Contact With China on North Korea's ..

US in Regular Contact With China on North Korea's Missile Launches - Official

24 seconds ago
 Manchester United FC Initiates Measures Against Ro ..

Manchester United FC Initiates Measures Against Ronaldo Over Controversial Inter ..

26 seconds ago
 US House Judiciary Republicans Seek Mayorkas Testi ..

US House Judiciary Republicans Seek Mayorkas Testimony as They Take Panel's Helm ..

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs Imran Khan to submit reply i ..

Supreme Court directs Imran Khan to submit reply in contempt of court case

4 minutes ago
 Blinken Will Travel to Qatar for US-Qatar Strategi ..

Blinken Will Travel to Qatar for US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue - State Dept.

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.