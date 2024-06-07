BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 07:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid Friday said that BISP was playing crucial role in the economic empowerment of women.

Speaking during a meeting with the Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the chairperson reiterated her commitment to serve the marginalized segments of society through the programme.

Ayaz Sadiq extended his heartfelt congratulations to Rubina Khalid on assuming her new role as Chairperson of BISP.

“BISP is dedicated to provide essential support to the most vulnerable communities, particularly focusing on the economic empowerment of women”, she said.

She said that steps were being taken to enhance the programme's outreach and impact to ensure that no one was left behind.

Rubina Khalid briefed the speaker about the ongoing and recently launched initiatives of BISP.

The speaker expressed his support for the programme and wished Rubina Khalid success in her endeavors.

"The BISP is vital for the socio-economic uplift of marginalized communities and I wish for its continued success under the leadership of Rubina Khalid" he stated.

Later, Central Additional General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party, Engineer Mohammad Humayun Khan met Rubina Khalid at the BISP headquarters.

The discussion was held with focus on the issues faced by women beneficiaries of BISP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa related to the stipend disbursement and the provision of necessary facilities.

Rubina Khalid assured General Secretary PPP that all problems faced by the beneficiaries would be promptly addressed.

“Our priority is to ensure that every woman in need receives the support she deserves without any delays," she added.

