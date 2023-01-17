BISP plays key role in disbursement of PM Package for flood affected people: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) played a key role in the disbursement of the Prime Minister Package worth of Rs 70 billion for the flood-affected people across the country.

Speaking in the House, she said that around 33 million people were affected due to the devastating flood in the country but the government paid special attention to providing prompt relief to the affectees.

She said the government sensitized the entire world within two months about the disaster brought by the torrential rains and flood last year in most parts of the country.