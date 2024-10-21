Open Menu

BISP, Population Council To Initiate Efforts For Improving Maternal And Child Care Facilities

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM

BISP, Population Council to initiate efforts for improving maternal and child care facilities

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid and Population Council Country Director, Dr. Zeba A. Sattar in a meeting agreed to initiate efforts for improving maternal and child care facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid and Population Council Country Director, Dr. Zeba A. Sattar in a meeting agreed to initiate efforts for improving maternal and child care facilities.

The meeting, held at BISP headquarters, focused on joint efforts to improve women's reproductive health, promote adequate birth control, and support the healthy development of newborns through the cooperation of BISP and the Population Council.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted BISP's ongoing initiative Benazir Nashonuma to combat malnutrition in children by providing nutritious food to pregnant and lactating mothers and their children under two years of age, along with conditional financial assistance.

She emphasized the importance of maternal health to ensure the birth of healthy children.

Both parties also agreed on the need for consultations with top provincial health officials to enhance measures related to reproductive health, birth control, and newborn care.

They discussed the proposal to establish Population Council desks near Benazir Nashonuma Centers, where women can access essential awareness and guidance on these health related issues.

