BISP Program Aimed To Financially Empower Under Privileged: Rubina Khalid
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Rubina Khalid here Friday said the programme was aimed at reducing poverty and financially empowering the underprivileged and poor segment of society.
She expressed her views during her visit to different distribution centres of BISP in Swabi where she reviewed the registration process and distribution of stipend amount among beneficiaries.
Talking to beneficiaries, she said that BISP was a unique program launched as per the vision of former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed to take the poor segment of the society out of the poverty cycle and enable them to live with honour and dignity.
Directing BISP staff to provide the best facilities and assistance to women at these centres, she also asked the beneficiaries to come to their respective centres for cash after receiving a message from the 8171 official number to avoid incontinence during hot weather.
Rubina Khalid visited the survey registration desk and observed the complete registration process of beneficiaries there.
She instructed the concerned officers to ensure clear written instructions and banners are displayed for the guidance of beneficiaries and other visitors.
She said the new registration process for poor families continued and the eligible candidates could register themselves at their respective tehsil offices of the BISP. Rubina Khalid issued spot orders to BISP staff for the resolution of public complaints and to provide the best facilities to women, adding misconduct and indiscipline would not be tolerated.
Director General BISP KP, Zohra Aslam and other senior officers of the program were present. They briefed the BISP Chairperson about the services being provided to people at Swabi.
Rubina Khalid occasion interacted directly with BISP beneficiaries and listened to their issues and concerns. She insisted on treating the women with respect and politeness.
She instructed the staff to address connectivity and device issues with the banks and further directed the staff to issue tokens to individuals only when an amount existed in their accounts.
