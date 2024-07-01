Open Menu

BISP Provides Unique Identity To Pakistani Women: Chairperson

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 07:15 PM

BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid has highlighted international recognition of the programme and called it a visionary initiative of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed

Addressing media representatives at the Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Secretariat in Model Town, Lahore, she highlighted how Benazir Bhutto had conceptualized Benazir Income Support Programme during her exile in Dubai, with President Asif Ali Zardari later bringing the programme to execution.

Addressing media representatives at the Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Secretariat in Model Town, Lahore, she highlighted how Benazir Bhutto had conceptualized Benazir Income Support Programme during her exile in Dubai, with President Asif Ali Zardari later bringing the programme to execution.

Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that Benazir Income Support Programme has provided a unique identity to Pakistani women while empowering them financially. She noted, "Different political parties have attempted to change the name of the Benazir Income Support Programme in the past, reflecting intellectual dishonesty. Upon assuming the role of Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme, it was President Asif Ali Zardari's clear directive that financial assistance to women beneficiaries must be delivered with complete transparency and respect.

She affirmed that there would be no compromise on corruption or misconduct towards women beneficiaries. Chairperson Rubina Khalid reminded the public of BISP's helpline, 0800-26477, for complaint registration and confirmed that 8171 is the only official number of BISP.

Highlighting her commitment to combating fraud, she announced that BISP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology (MOIT), is developing a digital payment solution to address fraudulent activities. She also stressed the importance of skill training for the families of BISP beneficiaries, enabling them to start their own businesses, contribute to the country's economy, and rise out of poverty.

Rubina Khalid also unveiled a new payment model under which BISP is engaging six banks to enhance the payment process. This model aims to reduce complaints related to POS agents. "We have established payment campsites for the disbursement of the Kafaalat stipend and have deployed our staff to ensure transparent disbursement," she added.

