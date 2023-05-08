BISP providing financial aid to 90 lakh poor families: Shazia

UrduPoint.com

Published May 08, 2023

Federal Minister and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program(BISP) Ms Shazia Marri on Monday said that the BISP was providing financial support to 90 lakh underprivileged families across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Federal Minister and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program(BISP) Ms Shazia Marri on Monday said that the BISP was providing financial support to 90 lakh underprivileged families across the country.

She said this while presiding over the opening session of the first annual three-day National Social Protection Conference (SPC) organized by the BISP.

The conference was also attended by the Chairman NADRA, social protection experts, the World Bank and representatives of other international organizations.

The conference was organized with the support of the German German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The representative of the World Bank, the German Ambassador and others also addressed the conference through a video link.

Shazia Marri while speaking at the opening session said, "This program is providing financial support to economically weak families to cope with climate change and other crises.

" Chairperson BISP said, "The program is also working for better health and development of infants and their mothers of poor families." She said, "BISP is also providing educational scholarships to underprivileged children of the society, adding, scholarships have led to an increase in the enrollment of children in schools." Shazia said that "I am grateful to World Bank, GIZ, Engineering Development Board (EDB), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and other development partners for their financial and technical support." She further informed, "At present 24 percent of people in the country are being helped by BISP." "However, a large number of people living in poverty are looking towards the government for help," she added.

Chairman NADRA while speaking on the occasion said, "BISP has established itself as a successful and transparent social protection program in the world."

