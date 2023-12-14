BISP providing social, economic protection to deserving women; Noreen Zahra

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was providing social and economic protection to the deserving women.

While talking to media persons, Deputy Director BISP Noreen Zahra said that the payment of second quarter of the current fiscal year Rs 8500 was being made through 116 Retailer Centers to 1,55,250 eligible women under BISP Kifalat programme across the district.

She further informed that 58543 eligible women of the district have been paid so far and strict monitoring is being done to ensure the transparency.

She stated that 14 payment centers of the district have been blocked over complaints.

She informed that 27 Dynamic Centers had been established for the registration in Khanewal district. While 7,000 pregnant women have been given a bag of food to meet their nutritional needs and Rs 2500 financial assistance installment is also being offered, she told.

Likewise, she said that special counters were established for the registration of elderly and disabled women whose registration was being done on priority basis, adding that the registration was free of cost.

